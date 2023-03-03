Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL JOE "BO" ABBOTT, 67 of Charleston passed away March 2, 2023. At his request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Abbott family.

