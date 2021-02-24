MICHAEL WAYNE LEGG, 49 of Nitro passed away February 21, 2021.
He was born April 9, 1971 and will be truly missed by family and friends.
Michael is survived by his parents Cathy S. and Timothy D. Lawhorn; sisters Crystal D. Given and Shana K. Ratliff; daughters Makaela Nicole and Mercedes Kathleen Legg; many aunts and uncles, cousins and companion Lindsey Lanham and nieces and nephews. A tribute to the life of Michael will be 3 p.m. Thursday February 25, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
