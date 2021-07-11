MICHELLE LEE SMALLEY, 51 of Hometown passed away July 8, 2021.
Michelle is a graduate of Poca High School and a former employee of Putnam County Schools.
She is a former bar tender for the Nitro Moose Lodge and loved fishing and the outdoors.
Michelle also loved supporting her community. She is survived by her husband, Danny Smalley, Sr.; father, Joseph Dolson; mother, Debra Dolson; sons, Scott Faulkner and Danny Smalley, Jr.; brothers, Joseph and Derrick Dolson and granddaughter, Leighton Hope.
The family will have a gathering of family and friends starting at 6 p.m., on Saturday July 17, 2021 at the home of Michelle's uncle Keith Meeks.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Smalley family.