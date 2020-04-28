MR. MILTON E. HANNA, 94, of Raymond City went home to be with the Lord April 26, 2020.
Milton was a self-employed carpenter, a Navy Veteran and a member of Raymond City Community Church.
He is preceded in death by his wives Eva Mae Hanna and Maureen Summers Hanna.
He is survived by his daughter Ginny Ann and her husband Howard Jessie; brother Ted Hanna; three grandchildren Vic Honaker, Melissa Wilson and Brian Honaker and 5 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hanna family.