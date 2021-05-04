Our beloved MIRANDA NICOLE BOWLING passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 from her battle with addiction. She fought this addiction to the end. She is free from the pain and struggle of the addiction and rests with those who have passed before her. We are certain if she could speak for herself, she would plead with others to seek help and recovery as she was doing for herself.
Miranda was born August 20, 1997 in Charleston, WV. She grew up and lived in Cross Lanes, WV. While growing into her adult years she gained the many nicknames of Em Jr., Sissy, Punkin and Turtle. All of which were given to her by family and friends. She will always be remembered for her cute, humorous, loving and kind actions that she blessed so many with, especially her giggle. Miranda enjoyed hiking, camping, riding ATVs and fishing.
Miranda was deeply loved and will be missed by her parents, Larry and Ronda Bowling; Brother, Matthew Bowling; Aunt and Uncle to be, Emma Lou Fowler and Kirk Dean; Uncle, Dale Bowling; Fianc , Elijah Hammons and his mother Angie; Many Cousins, Great Uncles and Aunts, Neighbors and Friends.
Miranda is preceded in death by her Grandparents Douglas and Charlotte Lilly, Elizabeth and Tom Clendenin and Charles Bowling; Great Uncles and Aunts; Cousins and Friends.
A tribute to the life of Miranda will be held at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Carter officiating on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Visitation is at 1 p.m., Services at 2 p.m. and burial to follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Casual dress of jeans, leggings, hoodies, tops, boots, flip flops etc. encouraged because these were her favorite things to wear.