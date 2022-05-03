Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
MR. MONTE N. CARUTHERS, 69, of St. Albans entered eternal rest from battling vascular dementia on April 30, 2022.
He was retried from Shamblin Stone as General Manager with 35 years of service and a member of Center Point Church. He was a graduate of Poca High School. He loved boating and traveling to new places to learn about its history. He also was a wonderful craftsman who enjoyed wood working and building. Monte was a respectable man who would go out of his way to help anyone, a loving husband, father and grandpa who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Monte was born in Ashford, WV on November 16, 1952, to the late Curtis and Louise Caruthers.
He is also preceded in death by his sister Susanne Powell and brother Johnny Caruthers.
He is survived by his wife Sherry; daughter Shannon Caruthers of Columbus; sons Ashley(Amy) Caruthers and John Caruthers both of Teays Valley; daughters-in-law Tiffani Dagostine Caruthers and Farrah Gibson Caruthers; brothers Larry (Carol) Caruthers, Freddy (Pam) Caruthers, Paul Caruthers, Rodney (Vicky) Caruthers and Robert (Betty) Caruthers; grandchildren Owen, Boston, Xavier, Adrianna, Kaylee, Macie, Audrey, Sam and Barrett. Monte's wishes were to be cremated and no service. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held at Shamblin Stone, Dunbar at a later date.