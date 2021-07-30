MR. BENJAMIN "BENNY" ROBERTS, 64 of St. Albans passed away July 27, 2021. A tribute to the life of Benny will be 3 p.m., Sunday August 1, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Scott Depot. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Roberts family.
