Mr. FRANK DEE WILLIAMS of Winfield went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. Frank was born in Plymouth, WV on July 18, 1933 to the late John Howard and Gertie Alice Williams. He was saved on March 16, 1999 at Black Betsy Community Church and was a devout Christian. Frank was formerly a deacon at Winfield Church of God Mission. Most recently a member of Lone Oak Church of God Mission. He was a Master Lab Technician for Union Carbide for 40 years where he retired together with his wife in April 1997.
He was a loving husband, father, papaw and great grandpa. He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Williams. He is also survived by his family, Terry Williams Miller, Pamela Williams Jacobs (Mitchell), Jeannette Jenkins (Keith), Linda Onufrey (Gary), Angie Lambert and Jason Williams (Nicola); seven granchildren Kristin Riggs, Melissa Miller, Amanda Miller, Jennifer Bennett (Michael), Jaclyn Jacobs, Michael Lon Simpson (Timesha) and Frankie Jenkins (Ashley); great grandchildren Dylan Riggs, Katarina Price, Colten Beckner, Gabriel Price, Anna Williams, Garrett Bennett, William Simpson, Korbin Bennett and Timothy Simpson. Frank is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family of Frank Williams wishes to warmly express their deep appreciation to his family doctor, Dr. Charles Bukovinsky, Hospice Nurses and Home Health Aides Nathan Perry and Susan Pauley for your genuine acts of kindness and comforting words in our time of sadness. A special thank you to Angie (CNA) for being stronger than she looks, an excellent caregiver and for going above and beyond in being a safety net for our family. A very sincere thank you to his daughters Pam and Jeannette for sharing weekends to care for their dad. Thank you to Keith Williams for always being available for uplifting visits.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Frank Williams will be 11 a.m., Thursday December 3, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Scott Casto and Nyle Fisher, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may watch the service live on the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Williams family.