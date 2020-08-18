Mr. JAMES W. HOLSTON, 63 of Red House departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020. Private Services will be held and entombment will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Holston family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.