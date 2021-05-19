Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MR. TERRY DEAN ROGERS, 71 of Leon, WV, formerly of Princeton, KY, passed away May 16, 2021. At his request there will be no service and his ashes will be scattered. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Rogers family.

Tags

Recommended for you