MR. TERRY DEAN ROGERS, 71 of Leon, WV, formerly of Princeton, KY, passed away May 16, 2021. At his request there will be no service and his ashes will be scattered. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Rogers family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.