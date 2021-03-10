MSG RET. GENE WETZEL BRADFORD passed away on March 8, 2021 at his home. He is survived by one daughter, Vicky Moore (Jay); one son Barry Bradford all of Anniston, AL; two grandchildren Jennifer Moore and Joshua Bradford; three great grandchildren, Hanner, Asa and Ezra; and a brother John Bradford (Cathy).
MSG Bradford was born in Dry Creek, WV and graduated from Dunbar High School in Dunbar, WV, prior to enlisting in the United States Army in 1956. He was retired, with honors from Fort McClellan. Highlights of his career included five years in the White House Army Signal Agency and eight years in the United States Army Special Forces, serving 30 months in Vietnam. Among myriad awards and decorations were two Bronze stars, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, two Vietnam Crosses of Gallantry with Palm and Silver Star, Combat Infantry man's Badge and Senior Parachutist Badge. He was appointed Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Aide-de-Camp by George C. Wallace in 1977.
MSG Bradford was a native of West Virginia and a resident of Piedmont, AL. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers sports fan, a loyal supporter of the United Service Organizations (USO), and a member of the American Legion Post 98 in Piedmont, Alabama. He was of the Episcopal faith and in the past two years had rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
MSG Bradford was preceded in death by his wife, Shelvy Bradford, son, Alex Bradford; grandson, John Bradford Moore; parents, John Bradford and Helen Duncan; and brothers Randall Bradford and Dean Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
A tribute to the life of MSG Bradford will be 11 a.m., Friday March 12, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
