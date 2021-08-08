Thank you for Reading.

MURRAY GALEN BOOTH, 66 of South Charleston passed away August 3, 2021. Murray was a kind and selfless man who loved his family. He is a Navy Veteran. In his words "I'm tougher than woodpecker lips". He is survived by his daughter April Booth and her husband Aaron Miles; sister Rhonda Marcum and grandchildren Ava Booth, Atticus Miles and Ares Miles. At his request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Booth family

