MURRAY GALEN BOOTH, 66 of South Charleston passed away August 3, 2021. Murray was a kind and selfless man who loved his family. He is a Navy Veteran. In his words "I'm tougher than woodpecker lips". He is survived by his daughter April Booth and her husband Aaron Miles; sister Rhonda Marcum and grandchildren Ava Booth, Atticus Miles and Ares Miles. At his request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Booth family
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.