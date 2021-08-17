Thank you for Reading.

MRS. NANCY J. SMITH, 69 of Hometown passed away August 15, 2021, at home. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Nancy Smith will be 2 p.m. Wednesday August 18, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Smith family.

