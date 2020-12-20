With profound sadness, we announce the passing of NANCY JEFFRIES, at age 86, on December 2, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left to be with the Lord while sleeping peacefully at her South Carolina residence.
Born September 17, 1934 in Fayetteville WV to Dana L. and Irene Cavendish. She graduated with a Bachelor's in Music from James Madison College, in Harrisburg Virginia, where she met her future husband, Robert Fisher, whom she married in 1956. They resided in Maryland . She was the beloved mother to her two children, John and Kathy, and a proud grandmother to Michael.
Nancy loved and was loved and had a special passion for teaching piano to children. Always with a kind and encouraging word, her students adored her and enjoyed learning. She began her career working as a music teacher in 1965 at a local elementary school in Maryland and eventually went on to teach from home for many years. She had a great love for animals, and all her pets were considered an extention of her children.
Later, she moved back to her homestate of WV and married Dwight "Keith" Jeffries in 1989 until his death in 1996. In 2009, Nancy moved to Bluffton SC where she shared a home with her daughter until the time of her passing.
Nancy "Nana" is survived by her son and his wife John and Diane Fisher and daughter Kathy Kline. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts..
Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another; just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held in the spring. Private entombment was held at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Red House. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Jeffries family.