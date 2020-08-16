Nancy Lenhart

NANCY BETH LENHART, 65, of Dunbar, passed away August 15, 2020 in CAMC Memorial Division Hospice House after a long courageous battle.
Nancy was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education.
She was born January 20, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Richard and Virginia Long Lenhart.
She is also preceded in death by grandparents Merle and Blanche Long and James and Margurite Lenhart and her friends Roger Arthur, Karen Beckett, Jeannine Humphrey, Debbie Myers and Rocky Raines.
Nancy is survived by her sister Cheryl and brother-in-law Michel Farrell of McKeesport, PA; brother Richard and sister-in-law Annette Lenhart of Galloway, OH; nephews Richard Farrell, Connor and Chase Lenhart; niece Kayla Farrell and a host of cousins. She is also survived by her aunts Nancy Ridgeway of Owings, MD and Merlyn and her husband Robert Sterrett of Library, PA.
Nancy had numerous close friends in her life. The following incomplete list of people below hold a special place in Nancy's heart. In no particular order they are: Pam Shamblin, Becky Clendenin, Linda Lucas, Cindy Cole, Claire Jett, Debbie Bridgette, Carolyn Cooper, Larry Westfall, Jim Cochran, Jim Kessel, Jeff Jarrett, Micky Blackwell, Jean Ann Herscher, Rhonda Baldwin, Melanie Vickers, Bill Buchanan, Leonard Allen and Roger Stanley.
We also want to say a special thank you to Nancy's friend Jackie Moles for taking wonderful care of Nancy.
Nancy had long lasting friendships that lasted for over 50 years, she was a loyal friend for life. She had a great sense of humor, compassionate and was deeply loved by all.
Nancy lived by the moto "Just because it's a bad idea doesn't mean it wont be a good time".
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to ALS West Virginia Chapter PO Box 2782 Beckley, WV 25802 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston WV 25311.
At her request there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lenhart family.