MRS. NANCY SUE NEASE, 79 of Poca went home to be with the Lord January 23, 2022, in the Hubbard Hospice House West. Nancy is retired from Kanawha County Schools and a 1960 graduate of Nitro High School. She is a member of New Hope Baptist Church in St. Albans. She was born April 16, 1942, in Charleston, WV to the late Wilbur and Juanita Hastings. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mr. Howard E. Nease; two children Chip Terry and his wife Cindy and Tami LeMaster and her husband Mike; three step-children Valerie Cremeans, David Nease and his wife Angela and Mark Nease and his wife Terri; two brothers Johnny Hastings and his wife JoAnn and Richard "Dickie" Hastings and his wife Cheryl; four grandchildren Cody LeMaster, Drew LeMaster, Trevor Terry and Miranda Terry; five step-grandchildren Amanda Freed, Pamela Trittipoe, Bri Molizon, Haley Nease and Jessica Nease; three great grandchildren Adilynn, Eli and Paisley; several step-great grandchildren; six nieces and her fur baby Baxter. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice in memory of Nancy. A tribute to the life of Nancy will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday January 26, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Duane DeFoe and Delbert Hawley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those unable to attend the services may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Nease family.