NEVAEH ALEXYS MAE SUMMERS, 15, of St. Albans earned her wings on August 25, 2021. Nevaeh was a student at St. Albans High School where she was a cheerleader and loved by many. She participated in All-Star Cheerleading for River Cities in Hurricane and formerly with Famous Superstars in Charleston. She also enjoyed riding and showing horses for Tyler Mountain Stables. She is preceded in death by her grandfather Michael DeFrehn. She is survived by her parents Wayne and Erikah Berry; siblings Justice (Miranda), Paul, Hunter, Henry, Keagan, Christian, Gaige and JeAna; grandparents Teresa DeFrehn and Wilma and Lewis; best friend, her dog Layla and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A tribute to the life of Nevaeh will be 7 p.m. Tuesday August 31, at St. Albans High School Auditorium with Pastor Brad Joseph officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to West Virginia Horse Network at www.horsenetworkwv.com. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.