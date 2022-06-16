Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
NORA LUCINDA "PUGGY" HARRAH, 86 of Sissonville passed away peacefully on Monday June 13, 2022.
She was the matriarch of her family, and she will be missed by all whose lives she touched. She lived a life full of love.
Nora was married to Ralph Thomas for 17 years until his passing in 1968. She later married Roger Harrah for 22 years until his passing in 1999. She had four children, Michael, Ralph, III, Randy, and Linda. She had a multitude of beautiful grandchildren that gave her an extra spark to life after successfully raising four children to adulthood.
Nora had an unrivaled love for all creatures of the earth, especially the two dozen cats she had over her lifetime. Nora loved all of God's creation because she was a devout Christian right until her passing. She frequently read the Bible, even when she was unable to attend church due to her ill health. Puggy embodied the teachings of Christ with her unyielding compassion, generosity, and forgiveness.
Nora would have liked donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or your local shelter rather than flowers.
A tribute to the life of Nora will be 11 a.m., Friday June 17, 2022, at Goff-McClanahan Cemetery.