Mr. NORMAN C. "JAKE" ARTHUR, 86 of Red House passed away June 27, 2020 at CAMC Hospice House.
Jake was a retired Operating Engineer.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Audrey V. Arthur; parents Herman H., Sr. and Bessie O. Arthur; brothers Herman Jr., James and Foster; sisters Christine Persinger, Helena Nelson and Barbara Miller and granddaughter Ashley M. Jeffers.
Jake is survived by his son Norman Arthur of Red House; daughter Suzanne Craigo of Hurricane; grandsons Robert and Norman Arthur of VA; great grandchildren Cyrus, Ember, Dylan and Kinsley and brothers Gary, Danny and Peachie.
A tribute to the life of Jake will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 1, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor James Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamlygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Arthur family.