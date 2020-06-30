Norman C. “Jake” Arthur

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

Mr. NORMAN C. "JAKE" ARTHUR, 86 of Red House passed away June 27, 2020 at CAMC Hospice House.

Jake was a retired Operating Engineer.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Audrey V. Arthur; parents Herman H., Sr. and Bessie O. Arthur; brothers Herman Jr., James and Foster; sisters Christine Persinger, Helena Nelson and Barbara Miller and granddaughter Ashley M. Jeffers.

Jake is survived by his son Norman Arthur of Red House; daughter Suzanne Craigo of Hurricane; grandsons Robert and Norman Arthur of VA; great grandchildren Cyrus, Ember, Dylan and Kinsley and brothers Gary, Danny and Peachie.

A tribute to the life of Jake will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 1, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor James Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamlygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Arthur family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.