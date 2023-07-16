Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
ORAN R. "POOCH" BOOTH JR. of Eleanor passed away July 14, 2023 at 87 years old.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bertha Ann "Nook" Booth. He was the son of the late Oran R. Booth and Gladys Phalen Booth of Hometown, WV. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Magoun of Westmoreland, VA, William Booth of Piney View, WV, Monna Sheets (Roger) of Winfield, WV and also survived by his three children Sherry Witt, Winfield, WV, Troy Booth, Spring Hope, NC and Ginger Austin, Mebane, NC; six grandchildren, Shanda (Matt) Crist, Lindsay Witt, Eric Booth, Christopher Booth, Jacob Austin and Carlie Austin, and two great grandchildren, Dylan and Hayden Crist.
Pooch was a Veteran of the US Army. He retired from Republic Container Company, Nitro after 34 years of employment.
Pooch made an impact on the lives of many. In addition to his commitment to being a loving husband and father, nothing brought him more joy than to spend time with his grandchildren, great-grands, nieces, and nephews teaching, creating, and building. He was generous with this time and his patience was unmatched. Pooch was the matriarch of his family, he was a voice in his community, a coach and mentor to the neighborhood kids, an artist, a craftsman, and a great storyteller.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Oran R "Pooch" Booth Jr. will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House at hospicecarewv@org.