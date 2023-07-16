Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Oran R. “Pooch” Booth Jr.
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

ORAN R. "POOCH" BOOTH JR. of Eleanor passed away July 14, 2023 at 87 years old.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bertha Ann "Nook" Booth. He was the son of the late Oran R. Booth and Gladys Phalen Booth of Hometown, WV. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Magoun of Westmoreland, VA, William Booth of Piney View, WV, Monna Sheets (Roger) of Winfield, WV and also survived by his three children Sherry Witt, Winfield, WV, Troy Booth, Spring Hope, NC and Ginger Austin, Mebane, NC; six grandchildren, Shanda (Matt) Crist, Lindsay Witt, Eric Booth, Christopher Booth, Jacob Austin and Carlie Austin, and two great grandchildren, Dylan and Hayden Crist.

Tags

Recommended for you