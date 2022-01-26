Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
ORVILLE RAY McGRAW 79, of Sissonville lost a long battle to Parkinson's Disease. He went to Heaven at 8 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, where he will be reunited with his Daddy & Mother, (Hubert & Myrtle McGraw), his best friend/brother in law, Doug Coffman and many others that he has missed so dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Walker/McGraw, who he fell in love with as a young teenager. Together they had daughter, Rita McGraw (husband, Randy Short), who both cared for him during his illness. Son, Darren McGraw (wife, Sandi McGraw) along with Jennifer Asbury (husband, Travis Asbury) who they raised as their own. A total of 5 grandchildren, 1 Sister, Joyce Coffman and 2 brothers Johnny & Wayne McGraw. Along with many nieces, nephews, and others.
Orville was a retired Construction worker, where he worked many years for Pray & RC Construction. He loved to Hill Climb on motorcycles, church, clog dancing, listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music. But mostly, HE LOVED TO HUNT!!!
He will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.
There will be no memorial service at this time. However, there will be a grave side Celebration of Life at a later date.