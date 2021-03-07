Oscar Eugene Gaylor

OSCAR (GENE) EUGENE GAYLOR 74, of Kingwood Texas, originally from Cross Lanes, W.V. Born May 6, 1946, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020 with the love of his life by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ora Gaylor, brother Clarence (Buddy) Gaylor and Sister Eula Borseman.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Ann Gaylor, daughter Jean Ann (Kevin) Jones; son Brian (Pascha) Gaylor; grandchildren: Austin, Katie, Isaac, Aubree, Makenna, and Kaydan. Loving mother-in-law Oleda Rose, brother-in-law Dale (Susan) Rose and family, sister-in-law Karen (Bill) Hays and family, sister-in-law Beverly (Mike) Dye and family, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After a long battle with his health he is no longer suffering but is in the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Gene was full of life. He loved his family and friends dearly. Every move he made was for family. He carried himself with such grace, kindness, and love. Gene always demonstrated what a gentle Godly man looked like to all he met. He also loved his country and was extremely proud to have served in the United States Air Force. Gene was crazy in love with his wife of 47 years, and enjoyed being by her side all the time. God truly blessed their lives and was the center of their lives.
A tribute to the life of Gene will be 2:00 PM Saturday March 13, 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship Church with Dr. James Wright, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.