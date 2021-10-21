Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 25 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website OWEN MICHAEL "GONZO" HIGGINBOTHAM, 46 of Dunbar passed away October 19, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Higginbotham family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Owen Michael Higginbotham Dunbar Pass Away Funeral Home Service Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert (Rob) Allan Means Blank Sarah Elizabeth Frame Blank Betty Jane Jackson Shelton Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule James Alen Johnson Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesManchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributionsVaccine exemption bill heads to JusticeJohn Ellis: Seeing problems and little hope in WV (Opinion)Marshall weighing options from apparent C-USA shakeupGazette-Mail editorial: Blair's Nazi comparison just plain wrongSen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)Chuck Landon: MU has options for new homeSenate approves appointments to WV charter school board, Ed. Broadcasting board, WVU board and othersGrand jury hands up 61 indictmentsLawmakers finish redistricting Wednesday evening Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers