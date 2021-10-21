Thank you for Reading.

OWEN MICHAEL "GONZO" HIGGINBOTHAM, 46 of Dunbar passed away October 19, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Higginbotham family.

