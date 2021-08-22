Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

PAMELA MAE WHITT, 56 of Gassaway passed away August 13, 2021, at home. At her request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Whitt family.

Tags

Recommended for you