PATRICIA ANN GIBSON, 70 of Winfield went home to be with the Lord October 1, 2020. Pat was an active member at Bancroft Church of God Mission. She is retired from the West Virginia DHHR with 25 years of service and a 1967 graduate of Poca High School.
She is preceded in death by her mother Marcella Gibson Craigo; father Clive Gibson.
She is survived by her sons Jeramie and wife Amanda Gibson of Winfield and Justin and wife Kelly Gibson of St. Albans; sisters Brenda Wolfe of Nitro, Mary Hacker of St. Albans and Sandy Reedy of Poca; grandchildren Roman Gibson, Hilary Gibson, Lexi Hively, Allie Gibson, Abigail Gibson, Hallie Gibson and Emerson Gibson.
A tribute to the life of Patricia Ann Gibson will be 3 p.m., Monday October 5, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Ronnie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bancroft Church of God Mission in memory of Pat.In Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Gibson family.