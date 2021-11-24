PATRICIA ANN LOVEJOY, 87, of Nitro passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home. She was born January 1, 1934 in Winfrede to the late Clifford Aaron and Ruby Cooper Gay. She grew up in Charleston and was a 1952 graduate of Charleston High School.
Pat married the late Robert "Bob" Lovejoy in 1961. They resided in Nitro, where Pat was very involved in the community and church. She was a member of the Nitro Women's Club, where she held several offices and was a member of Nitro Church of God. She enjoyed participating in the community SALT meals and several outreach ministries. Pat retired from Cha-Tel FCU in 2018 after managing for 40 years. She always had a smile for everyone she met, friend or stranger. She may have been small in stature, but more than made up for that with the size of her heart. She enjoyed reading and swapping books with her friends Barbara and Cathy, in addition to traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Her favorite time, though, was time spent with family. She treasured every opportunity to spend time in the role of mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She loved to celebrate others by mailing cards for every special occasion. She had a heart of gold and enough sass to fill a stadium. She will be forever loved and missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Humphreys, sister, Nancy Gay Leader, and great-grandson, Patrick Grose. She is survived by daughters Tammi Simon (Jim) of Akron, Ohio, Kim Taylor (Mike) of Sissonville, sons Robert Lovejoy Jr. of Red House, John Lovejoy (Missy) of Hurricane and Dale Sullivan (Janet) of Santa Fe, Texas. She also left 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and 6 great-great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Visitation for Pat will be Friday, November 26th from 6 - 8 p.m., at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 27th at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Pat loved her family, her church and her friends. She dearly missed seeing her church family regularly over the last few years due to declining health. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat's name to Nitro Church of God, PO Box 277, Nitro, WV 25143.
