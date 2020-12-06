Mrs. PATRICIA HENDERSON, 80 of Midway went home to be with the Lord December 4, 2020.
Mrs. Henderson was a member at New Testament Community Church and a former missionary in the Philippine Islands with her husband John. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a former employee of Poca Supermarket. Pat was truly a loyal worker for Jesus.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Pastor John M. Henderson; children John M. Henderson, Jr. and wife Lydia of MD, Cheryl Walker and husband Terry of NC and Debbie Henderson of Midway; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Hospice nurses for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Henderson.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Patricia Henderson will be 11 a.m., Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Bobby Craig and Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Henderson family.