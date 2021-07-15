MS. PATRICIA LYNN "SISSY" SUMMERS, 51 of Scott Depot passed away July 13, 2021. Sissy is preceded in death by her father William Earl Summers.
She is survived by her mother Florence Summers; brothers James and wife Eileen Summers, William, Jr. and wife Denise Summers and Gary Summers and his friend Sissy Hayes; sisters Linda and husband James Owens, Brenda White and Cindy and husband Jeff Trout and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Sissy will be 11 a.m., Saturday July 17, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Hurlbert officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m., Friday July 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Summers family.