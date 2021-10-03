Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
PATRICK JUNIOR SIGMAN, 79 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on Saturday October 2, 2021.
Pat was a retired steel worker, and many may also remember him from his carpet store in Raymond City. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Pat was a Christian and a member of Faith Christian Fellowship. He loved to fish, hunt and garden. He was especially proud of his tomatoes.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Sue Sigman; mother Maggie Sigman; brother John Sigman and sisters Della Smith, Ruth Landers, Violet Craigo and Betty Wright.
Pat is survived by his daughter Kathy Hailey and her husband Jim of Winfield; granddaughter Maggie Harper and her husband Matt of Poca; two great grandchildren Hailey Grace and Georgia Faith; special niece Jan Sigman; special nephew Mike "Bubba" Sigman and loyal companion Ivy.
A tribute to the life of Pat will be 1 p.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Paul Boggess officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
Due to Jim's on-going Chemo treatments, the family asks that mask be worn, and social distancing be maintained to ensure Jim's safety.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.