Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

PATTY JEAN SAUNDERS 65, of Red House Passed away October 13, 2021.

Patty is preceded in death by her mother Loretta Saunders, and brother Steven Saunders.

She is survived by her father Boyd Saunders, sisters Sharon and husband Steven McVey, Beverly and husband Chuck Easter, 2 nieces Amanda and husband Cody Conley, Stephanie Saunders and 4 nephews.

Graveside service will be 5 p.m., Thursday October 21, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House with pastor Scott Casto officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is assisting the Saunders family.

