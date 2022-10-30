Thank you for Reading.

PAUL ARTHUR MATTOX SR. was born July 8,1935 and passed away on October 27, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Nitro, WV. He was the son of the late Chris and Dessie Mattox. Among his siblings are brothers Joseph (Pauline) Mattox and Robert (Nelda) Mattox and sisters Opal (George) Shelton, Christina (Lee) Williams, Rosalee (Donald) Adams, Betty (George) Sleight and Mildred "Micki" (Bud) Sayre. All have preceded him in death except sister Betty and sister-in-law Nelda. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Kinslie Mattox Knicely.

He proudly served in the US Army as a tank commander and when he returned home from Germany, he met and married the love of his life Della Harris. He had a 30-year plus career at Republic Steel. He retired early so he and Della could enjoy life while she was able before he became her amazing and devoted caregiver until her passing in 2011.

