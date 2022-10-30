Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
PAUL ARTHUR MATTOX SR. was born July 8,1935 and passed away on October 27, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Nitro, WV. He was the son of the late Chris and Dessie Mattox. Among his siblings are brothers Joseph (Pauline) Mattox and Robert (Nelda) Mattox and sisters Opal (George) Shelton, Christina (Lee) Williams, Rosalee (Donald) Adams, Betty (George) Sleight and Mildred "Micki" (Bud) Sayre. All have preceded him in death except sister Betty and sister-in-law Nelda. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Kinslie Mattox Knicely.
He proudly served in the US Army as a tank commander and when he returned home from Germany, he met and married the love of his life Della Harris. He had a 30-year plus career at Republic Steel. He retired early so he and Della could enjoy life while she was able before he became her amazing and devoted caregiver until her passing in 2011.
Together they raised five sons, Paul Mattox Jr. (Elaine), Phil (Kim) Mattox, Scott (Tammy) Mattox, Tracy Mattox, and Chris (Karrie) Mattox who are all among his surviving family. He taught his boys that if you want something you had to work for it, nothing is free. He never missed a ball game they were involved in, always finding a way to watch them play and continued to enjoy watching his grandsons Trey and Forrest when they played ball too.
He is also survived by one sister Betty Cook Sleight, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as his faithful canine companion Missy.
His sons fondly remember that if you were ever around their Dad, he was the most proud of his family. Everyone knew of the love he had for his wife Della, his sons and his very first car, a 1956 Ford Fairlane which he still has in his garage.
He was a faithful member of the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro and also loved going to the Nitro Senior Center. The family is thankful to the caring members of his church, the senior center, neighbors, and community who looked after his well-being when he needed it most.
Services will be held on Monday, October 31 at 11 a.m., at the WV Home Mission Church, 1128 Benamati Ave. in Nitro with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Pastors Ray Humphrey and Joey Scarberry will be officiating. Burial following at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Mattox family.