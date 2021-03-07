PAUL EDWARD DIEBEL, JR., 34 of Tornado, formerly of Maryland, passed away February 28, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Donna Diebel and sister Sissy Diebel.
Paul is survived by his sister Elizabeth Jones and her husband Carlton Gibbons; niece Chance Gibbons; nephews Nicholas Gibbons, Andrew Diebel and Allen Diebel; uncle Allen Wingate and aunts Judy Sherone, Anne Riza, Linda Meredith and Cindy Jones.
A celebration of his life will be held in Maryland. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Diebel family.