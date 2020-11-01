PAUL EDWARD TALBOTT "LITTLE BEAR", age 90, died October 28, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife Cheryl, with his family and friends at his side.
Paul was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Earl Talbott and Edna Pearl (Waugh).
Paul is survived by his wife Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Charles.
Paul graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, Morris Harvey College and West Virginia University. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 187th RCT in Korea from 1951-1953.
He began his teaching career at Poca High School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School, WV State College and Stonewall Jackson High School as a teacher and football coach. He retired from Andrew Jackson Jr. High School.
Paul loved his camp in Pocahontas County where he loved to hunt, fish and bicycle on the Greenbrier River Trail. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.
Cheryl would like to thank the Huntington Veterans Hospital for all their excellent care. The Home Base Team and the Palliative Care Team and especially Dr. Henry Driscoll and Dr. John Leidy for their expert care with Paul's diabetes. Special thanks to Village Caregiving and to our Jeannie who has helped in his caregiving for the past 4 years. Cheryl is extremely grateful.
Due to COVID there will be no public service.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is assisting the Talbott family.