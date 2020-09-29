Mr. PAUL SMITH, Sr., 72 of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020.
Paul was the owner/operator of Faith Christian Tours and former employee of Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation. Paul is a member of Spirit Life Fellowship, Charleston and a Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Martha and Herbert Smith and infant son Paul Edward Smith, Jr.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susie Smith; brother Donald and his wife Trina Smith of Barboursville; daughter Angela Smith of St. Albans; son John Truman and wife April of St. Albans; daughter Patricia Bailey and husband Jeff of Hurricane; grandchildren Justin, Brittany, Tyler, Gage and Aspen and one great granddaughter Emmalyn.
A tribute to the life of Paul will be 2 p.m., Thursday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastors Craig Cook and Jim Fershee officiating. The service will be held outside to allow for social distancing. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Smith family.