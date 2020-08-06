Essential reporting in volatile times.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

PEGGY DAWN MILLER, 61 of Shock, WV passed away August 5, 2020. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.