PEGGY DAWN MILLER, 61, of Shock, passed away August 5th, 2020, after a short illness.
She was predeceased by her father, Arlyn Bly Miller, and her brother, John Jeffery Miller (Myra). She is survived by her mother Mavis Fern Miller of Shock, her brother Gregory Scott Miller (Dovetta) of Louisa, KY, her son Clinton Jay Miller (Olga) of Painesville, OH, and her grandchildren Nikolai and Augusta. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in Spring 2021.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Miller family.