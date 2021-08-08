PHILLIP EDWARD LAKE SR., 81, passed peacefully July 31, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, WV holding his loving wife's hand and surrounded by his family.
Phil was the youngest of 5 children born to James and Ona Lake on May 30, 1940. Phil served his country in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip E. Lake Jr., brothers John & James Lake, sisters Helen McCoy and Willa Mae Berry, great-grandsons Spencer Fogle, Lester Huff Jr., and Kenny Clancy Jr., son-in-law Walter Taylor and daughter-in-law Robin Clancy.
Left behind to cherish his memories is his wife of 47 years Geraldine Lake, daughter-in-law Sarah Lake, son Robert M. Lake (Angela), daughter Tina M. Lake-Clark (Michael), stepdaughter Candice Taylor, stepson Kenneth Clancy and stepdaughter Kimberly A. Savilla (Arnold), sister-in-law Barbara Lake, sister-in-law Mary Ann Birt (Spencer) 12 grandchildren Crystal, Michael Jr., Sarah, Kristian, Jenny, Robbie, Tamara, Lauren, Michael, and Beth and 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Phil was a devoted Baptist and attended Grace Baptist Temple and his heavenly body is with Jesus. He was devoted to his family. He loved WVU football, Duke Blue Devils basketball, gardening, playing softball and he was the family clown. He was a very hard-working man but at the end of the day was a prankster.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gatens-Harding Funeral Home and condolences can be made to the family on their website by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., on Friday August 13, 2021, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Pastor Brian Dean will be officiating the service.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff of the Neuroscience ICU at CAMC General Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.