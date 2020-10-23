PHILLIP MICHAEL THOMAS of Poca, WV, born May 22, 1993, departed this life on October 20, 2020.
A proud Poca Dot active in wrestling and football, he was a caring young man who put the needs of others before his own and could always bring a smile. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved fishing.
He will be dearly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
Phillip is survived by his parents Joe Thomas and Christy (Absten) Thomas who are comforted by the promise they will see him again. He is also survived by his grandmothers Doris Thomas, Dreama Thomas and Yvonne Absten; uncles and aunts Jeff and Kitty Thomas, John and Leanna (Absten) Lawson, Mike and Melva (Absten) Cochran, Edsel (Doc) and Tammy (Lyons) Absten, and Greg Graley; as well as a host of cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Joe Thomas and Edsel (Bud) Absten who are in heaven rejoicing over his arrival.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for Phillip and his family at www.hardingfamilygroup.com A tribute to the life of Phillip will be 3 p.m., Sunday, October 25, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastors David Bragg and Michael Karnes officiating. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Thomas family.