PHYLLIS ANN THORNTON, 66 of Red House passed May 28, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Thornton; parents Charles and Beulah Thornton of Liberty; brother David Thornton of Hometown and son Arthur Ray Baker of Winfield.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Angela A. Wagner of Hurricane; brother Carl Thornton; sister-in-law Cindy Thornton; niece Megan N. Beller of Liberty; sister Teresa Rollins of Eleanor and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Phyllis Ann Thornton will be 7 p.m., Tuesday June 1, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Thornton family.