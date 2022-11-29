Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. PHYLLIS J. HALL, a homemaker died in Halifax Medical Center of Deltona Florida on November 23, 2022, at the age of 83 after a short illness. She resided in Port St. Joe Florida.
Phyllis was born in Charleston WV on March 7, 1939, to James E. and Edith E. Wright. She graduated high school at Charleston High School in Charleston WV in 1957.
Phyllis is predeceased in death by her husband of 51 years Berchie L Hall, sisters Louise Burdette of Charleston WV, Sue Ballard of Hueytown Al., Ruth McCormick of Port St. Joe Fl. Roy Wright of Inverness Fl., Malcom Wright of Charleston WV. She is survived by daughters Cynthia L. Campbell of Deltona Fl. Joyce L. Stone of Milton Fl. and Kimberley A. Young (Elijah) of So. Charleston WV., 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. As well as sister Delores Mamoran of Wewahitchka Fl and brothers Robert Wright of DeFuniak Springs Fl and Paul Wright of Charleston WV.
Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Port St. Joe Nazarene Church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by many.
A simple graveside service will be held at Graceland Memorial Park of South Charleston in the Mausoleum on Friday, December 2, at 11 a.m. Reverend Charles Pennington will officiate. Condolences and flowers may be offered to Gatens-Harding Funeral Home at 147 Main Street Poca, WV 25159 or by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.