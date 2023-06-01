Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
PHYLLIS JEAN BAILEY GIBSON, 83 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2023. Phyllis is retired from Putnam County Schools as a bus aide and held multiple other positions in the county. She is a 1959 graduate of Poca High School and a Christian. Phyllis held many positions, but her main job was raising her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, and friends of her children. She was a loyal caregiver, caring for people since the age of 14, especially caring for her late husband Darrell for 24 1/2 years.
Phyllis was a lady of strength, determination, and boldness.
She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell Gibson, Sr.; son Darrell "Weiner" Gibson, Jr.; parents Andrew and Rachel Bailey; brother Allen "Pud" Bailey; sister Carol Sue Arthur and her husband Neely; father and mother-in-law Earl and Dessie Gibson; granddaughter Amanda Gibson; son-in-law Charles "Skeebo" Hill; and grandson-in-law Joshua Oldaker.
Phyllis is survived by her five children Richard Thurman and wife Barbara Gibson of St. Albans, Michael A. and wife Pam Gibson of Cross Lanes, Timothy P. and wife Kim Gibson of Poca, Debbie and husband Mike Lett of Poca, and John A. and wife Regina Gibson of Poca; sister Anna Catherine Whittaker of Beverly; sister-in-law Diana Bailey of Poca; 20 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Phyllis Gibson will be 4 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Gibson, Erin Daniels, and Jeremy Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday, prior to the service.