Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
PHYLLIS JEAN BAILEY GIBSON, 83 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2023. Phyllis is retired from Putnam County Schools as a bus aide and held multiple other positions in the county. She is a 1959 graduate of Poca High School and a Christian. Phyllis held many positions, but her main job was raising her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, and friends of her children. She was a loyal caregiver, caring for people since the age of 14, especially caring for her late husband Darrell for 24 1/2 years.

Phyllis was a lady of strength, determination, and boldness.

