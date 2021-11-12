Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
Noffsinger
RALPH G. "SHORTY" NOFFSINGER, 86 of Red House went home to be with the Lord November 9, 2021.
Mr. Noffsinger is retired superintendent from Cleveland Wrecking Co. with 35 years of service; 69-year member of the Laborers Local # 1353; attended Raymond City Community Church and was co-founder of the Putnam County Sportsman Club.
He is preceded in death by is parents Herbert L. and Freda E. Higginbotham Noffsinger; son-in-law Rex DeVore and brothers Clayton, James, Thomas, Lloyd and Howard Noffsinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mrs. Eleanor June Childers Noffsinger; children Timothy and wife Eva Noffsinger, Randy and wife Debee Noffsinger; Penny DeVore and Kelly and husband Joseph Good; brother Jackie Noffsinger; sister Sarah Sayre; grandchildren Wendy and husband Cliff Parsons, T.J. and wife Tiffany Noffsinger, Amber Noffsinger, Shannon Noffsinger, Anthony and wife Kelsey DeVore and Laythen Good and seven great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Ralph Noffsinger will be 10 a.m., Saturday November 13, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Rick Legg and Nyle Fisher, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.