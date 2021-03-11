RAMONA SUSAN VINCENT, 68 of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021.
Susan was a graduate of Poca High School where she was named Miss Poca Dot. She attended Nitro Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Danny "Vinny" Vincent; parents Hollis and Frances Gillespie and sister Cheryl Stewart.
She is survived by her children Amy Sergent and Brian and his wife Deanna Sergent; brother Tommy Gillespie and four grandchildren Jared Sergent, Christina Sergent, Gage Wells and Ace Sergent. Susan loved her grandchildren and her grand dogs.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Ramona Susan Vincent will be 2 p.m., Sunday March 14, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Bron Walker and David Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Vincent family.