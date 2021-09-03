Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
RAYMOND COLEMAN, 85 of Nitro was called home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021, after a brief illness.
Along with twin sister Roberta, Raymond was born August 5, 1936, to parents Robert Coleman and Ruby Whittington Coleman.
Raymond volunteered to enlist in the United States Air Force at the age of 18 in 1954 and served with honor until discharged in 1957.
Raymond was blessed to fall in love with a Sissonville High School graduate Betty Lou Baldwin Colman and they married in 1959. Raymond was a faithful and devoted husband to Betty for 56 years until her death in 2015, caring for her in their home for several years during an extended illness.
An avid traveler and expert conversationalist, Raymond combined these passions as a driver with the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, where he worked for 32 years. He loved connecting with people and getting to know the regulars on his bus route.
A family man, Raymond was blessed to raise four children and watch 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren grow. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family.
A devout follower of Jesus, Raymond was a longtime member of Nitro Church of the Nazarene, where he taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. Before moving to Nitro, Raymond drove the church bus at Northside Church of the Nazarene in Charleston.
Raymond is survived by daughters Kim (Mike) Scragg and Judy (Kenny) Vance; sons Mark Coleman and Jeff (Fran) Coleman; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and too many nieces, nephews, and friends to list.
Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Baldwin Coleman; parents Robert Coleman and Ruby Whittington Coleman; brother Robert Coleman; and sister Roberta Coleman Rose.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to his grandson, Michael and Tiffany Barker, PO Box 246 Griffithsville, WV 25521.
Private services will be held, and burial will be in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.