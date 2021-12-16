Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
RAYMOND L. McCUTCHEON, 80, passed away on Tuesday December 14th at 7:15 pm at his home in Sissonville, WV.
He and his wife, Jeanne McCutcheon have been married for 55 years and are the proud parents of three sons: Peter (Roxie), Brion (Tonia) and Michael (Danielle.) They have seven wonderful grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ray and Jeanne met on a blind date during his Senior year at West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 1965. They were married a year later. Born in Summersville, WV, Ray is the son of Joseph Eugene and Bonnie McCutcheon. He was one of eight living siblings. He graduated from Nicholas High School in 1959 and West Virginia School of Dentistry in 1965. Wanting to expand his training in dentistry, Ray and his family moved to Indianapolis, IN, where he earned a Masters of Science degree in Maxillofacial Prosthodontics in 1974. He retired from his position of being the head of the dental clinic for the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in 1997. It was at this the Vocational Rehabilitation Center that Ray saw the possibility of making obturators for patients with a cleft palate. The obturators allowed these patients to talk, swallow and eat more efficiently.
Ray was always very grateful for the opportunities that he had to help others and would often say, "I couldn't ask for anything more."
A tribute to the life of Mr. Raymond L. McCutcheon will be 1 p.m., Saturday December 18, 2021, at Calvary Church of the Nazarene 1113 Lakewood Drive Charleston WV 25312. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.