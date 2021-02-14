MRS. REBECCA LYNN "BECKY" ALLEN, 74 of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2021 at home.
Becky is a retired Beautician and a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission. She is preceded in death by her parents Red and Josephine Wyant and sisters Mary Randolph and Nancy Parsons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Mr. Bobby Dean Allen; children Missie and husband Scott Cole and Robbie and wife Michele Allen; brother Jerry and wife JoAnn Wyant; grandchildren Brittany and husband Justin Gritt, A.J. Cole, Tyler Allen, Katie Allen, Courtney Allen, Conner Lamb and Hannah Lamb and great grandchildren Baylee, Joseph, Gabriella and Tatyanna.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Becky Allen will be 3 p.m., Monday February 15, 2021 at Bancroft Church of God Mission with Pastor Jim Legg officiating Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Those unable to attend the services may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bancroft Church of God Mission.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Allen family.