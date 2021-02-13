Thank you for Reading.

MRS. REBECCA "BECKY" ALLEN, 74 of Hurricane passed away February 12, 2021. Service will be 3 pm Monday at Bancroft Church of God Mission. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Allen family.