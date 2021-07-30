Thank you for Reading.

REBECCA ANN MARTIN, 82 of Black Betsy passed away on July 28, 2021 at home. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Rebecca Martin will be 2 p.m., Sat. July 31, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sat. at the funeral home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Martin family.

