REBECCA ANN MARTIN, 82 of Black Betsy passed away on July 28, 2021 at home. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Rebecca Martin will be 2 p.m., Sat. July 31, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sat. at the funeral home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Martin family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.