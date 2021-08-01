REBECCA JUNE HUTCHISON, 63 of Red House passed away July 30, 2021. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Rebecca June Hutchison will be 2 p.m., Monday August 2, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hutchison family.
